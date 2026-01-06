Ya-Sin recorded 47 total tackles (27 solo) and nine passes defensed over 17 games during the regular season.

Ya-Sin was one of the few Lions defensive backs that was able to make it through the season unscathed, compiling a career-high nine passes defensed while playing all 17 regular-season contests for the first time in his seven NFL campaigns. The cornerback had combined to play just 311 defensive snaps over the two previous years with the Ravens and 49ers, but due to Terrion Arnold (shoulder) missing nine contests, he was able to log 604 snaps on defensive in 2025. Ya-Sin is set to enter free agency in the offseason and whether it's Detroit or elsewhere, he proved he can still be a starting option for a team moving forward next season.