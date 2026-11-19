McCreary recorded six tackles (four solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) during the Lions' 35-10 win over the Patriots in Week 10 in Munich.

McCreary recorded his first interception of the season in Week 10, when he jumped in front of a pass from Tommy DeVito -- who took over under center for the Patriots after Drake Maye injured his ankle in the first quarter -- that was intended for Mack Hollins, although the Lions' offense couldn't convert the takeaway into points. McCreary is up to 38 tackles (28 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass defenses and one forced fumble across nine regular-season games.