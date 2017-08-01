Mulligan (undisclosed) was activated from the Lions' Physically Unable to Perform list Monday.

Milligan landed on the PUP list to begin training camp after sitting out the entire 2016 season with a serious injury. It appears the safety is back to full strength, but he'll still need to prove healthy and effective in training camp in order to earn a spot on the Lions' final roster.

