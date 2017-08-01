Lions' Rolan Milligan: Activated from PUP
Mulligan was activated from the physically unable to perform list Monday.
Milligan landed on the PUP list to start training camp after sitting out the entire 2016 with a serious injury. Thus, his quick return to practice will be in his best interest, as he will be competing for a spot on the final roster. The Toledo product is currently No. 3 at strong safety on the depth chart.
