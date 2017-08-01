Mulligan was activated from the physically unable to perform list Monday.

Milligan landed on the PUP list to start training camp after sitting out the entire 2016 with a serious injury. Thus, his quick return to practice will be in his best interest, as he will be competing for a spot on the final roster. The Toledo product is currently No. 3 at strong safety on the depth chart.

