Okwara agreed to a restructured contract to remain in Detroit in 2023, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Okwara reportedly took a massive pay cut by lowering his base salary from $11 million to $2 million after missing most of the past two seasons due to a torn Achilles. The 27-year-old will now compete for a prominent role in Detroit's pass-rush rotation ahead of the 2023 campaign before hitting free agency in 2024.