Okwara recorded three tackles and one sack during Sunday's victory over Arizona.

Okwara just continues to impress and is now up to 6.5 sacks on the season. His emergence has been great news for a Lions team that is now without injury-prone defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder). However, Okwara has recorded more than four tackles in just two of 13 games this season and is hard to trust as an IDP asset.

