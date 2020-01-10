Lions' Romeo Okwara: Disappoints in sack column
Okwara recorded 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble over 14 games in 2019.
Okwara led the Lions in sacks in 2018, but he wasn't even close this year despite playing with better talent around him. It's not easy to point to one reason for his struggles in 2019, but playing time definitely wasn't the issue considering Okwara regularly commanded at least half of the available defensive snaps most weeks during the season. It's possible that 2018 was simply an outlier year for the Notre Dame product, and Okwara has a chance to redeem himself in 2020, the final year of his current deal.
