Okwara recorded 44 tackles, 10 sacks, one pass breakup and three forced fumbles in 2020.
After logging a lowly 1.5 sacks in 2019, Okwara provided plenty of reason to believe his breakout 2018 campaign (7.5 sacks) was no fluke. The Notre Dame product was one of 10 players to notch double-digit sacks in 2020 and he accomplished the feat with very little help around him as the Lions finished near last in the league in most defensive categories, such as yards allowed (32nd) and points allowed (32nd). Now an unrestricted free agent, the 25-year-old pass-rusher seems poised for a nice payday this offseason.