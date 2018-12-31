Lions' Romeo Okwara: Ends 2018 with team-high 7.5 sacks
Okwara registered one tackle and one quarterback hit during Sunday's victory over the Packers.
Okwara thus ends his breakout season on a low note, statistically speaking, but he nonetheless finishes 2018 with 39 tackles and a team-leading 7.5 sacks to his name. The third-year edge rusher is extremely likely to return to Detroit in 2018 given how he'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, which is great news for a Lions team that may not be able to give into the contract demands of injury-prone defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder). As a projected full-time starter alongside hole-clogging nose tackle Damon Harrison, Okwara looks to have some upside in many IDP formats in 2019.
