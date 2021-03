The Lions did not use their franchise tag on Okwara, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Okwara is coming off the first double-digit sack season of his career. In addition to ten sacks, he logged 44 tackles (32 solo), one pass breakup, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 appearances in 2020. Given the abundance of teams that need a bolstered pass rush, Okwara seems primed for a sizeable contract on the open market.