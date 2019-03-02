Okwara signed a two-year contract extension with the Lions on Friday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The 23-year-old was outstanding for the Lions last season, racking up 39 tackles (28 solo), seven sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games. Per NFL Network, Okwara's deal will average more than $3.095 million and has incentives built in. The Notre Dame product will likely be a focal point in the defense, as Detroit figures out what they want to do with fellow defensive end Ezekiel Ansah.

More News
Our Latest Stories