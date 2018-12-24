Okwara recorded one sack during Sunday's 27-9 loss to Minnesota.

Okwara is now up to 7.5 sacks on the season, passing teammate Devon Kennard for the Lions' team lead in that category along the way. However, the breakout Notre Dame product is only averaging 2.7 tackles per game this year and is reliant on getting to the quarterback to have a worthwhile fantasy outing.

