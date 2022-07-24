site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Romeo Okwara: Not ready for camp
RotoWire Staff
Jul 24, 2022
Okwara (Achilles) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday.
Okwara suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Bears and is not expected back until midseason. His absence should open up extra opportunity for Charles Harris and Joshua Paschal when the season kick offs.
