Okwara registered four total tackles, including one sack during the Lions' 30-27 win against Washington on Sunday.

The Notre Dame standout continues to find ways to disrupt the passer, now having recorded five sacks and 11 QB hits since Week 4. Okwara has three times as many sacks on the season as Detroit's No. 2 leading pass-rusher, Trey Flowers, with a Week 11 matchup against the Panthers approaching. An MRI on Carolina QB Teddy Bridgewater's knee revealed an MCL sprain after he was forced to exit Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, presenting a chance for him to potentially face the Lions. Bridgewater has avoided a major injury seemingly, but if he can't play against Detroit, Okwara would have a chance to tee off on backup P.J. Walker.