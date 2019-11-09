Play

Okwara (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Okwara has been unable to log any practice reps this week, giving his Sunday status a discouraging outlook. Should the pass rusher not be able to suit up, Da'Shawn Hand figures to see a starter's share of snaps at defensive end.

