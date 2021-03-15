Okwara is signing a three-year, $39 million contract to stay with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Lions have the unique advantage of offering Okwara the opportunity to stay with his brother, 23-year-old defensive end Julian. The elder Okwara has only 20 career sacks, but half of those sacks came last season when he finished as PFFs 39th-ranked edge defender (out of 109 qualified players). He'll turn 26 in June, with he and Trey Flowers projecting as the team's top defensive ends. It isn't clear if new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will run a 3-4 or 4-3 base, but any setup should entail plenty of pass-rush snaps for Okwara and Flowers.