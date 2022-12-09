Head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that he's confident Okwara (Achilles) will be able to play Sunday against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Regarding Okwara's weekend availability, coach Campbell also said "we certainly see him going and having a role for us," per Twentyman. The 27-year-old hasn't been able to take the field yet this year due to the torn Achilles he suffered back in Week 4 of last season, but he's now expected to play and start at defensive end in Sunday's matchup versus Minnesota. With that being said, it's possible that Okwara could be on a limited snap count given his prolonged absence.