Lions' Romeo Okwara: Records sack Sunday
Okwara posted four tackles (three solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
Okwara has been a solid last minute pickup for Detroit. After joining the team just prior to week one, he's now got five sacks through six games played. He'll look to continue his strong play in Week 9, when the Lions face off against the Vikings.
