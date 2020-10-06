site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-romeo-okwara-records-second-sack-of-2020 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Romeo Okwara: Records second sack of 2020
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Okwara logged three tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss against New Orleans.
Okwara now has a sack in each of his last two contests. He recorded just 1.5 sacks a season ago in 14 contests, so he's off to a promising start so far in 2020.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 26 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read