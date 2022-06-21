Okwara (Achilles) will primarily play defensive end in Detroit's new 4-3 defense, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. "He's a defensive end. He'll play a rush position in base, and the end or the rush in sub (packages). ... He can play some SAM in base, but once again, get him healthy and we're just going to play him at D-end," Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash said.

Okwara was moved to outside linebacker last year when the team switched to a 3-4 base defense, and it wasn't good for his production. Now that he's back at defensive end, there's hope he can replicate the 10-sack season the 27-year-old collected over 16 games in 2020. After he watched practice from the sidelines during spring practices, the main concern is a slow return from the Achilles injury he suffered last October. Should he miss games to begin the year, Charles Harris will likely get all the work he can handle opposite Aidan Hutchinson.