Okwara made three solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Falcons.

Okwara continues to make key plays for the Lions, as he strip-sacked Matt Ryan last in the fourth quarter, setting up a go-ahead field goal for the Lions just a couple of minutes later. The Notre Dame product now has four sacks and 10 quarterback pressures this season, and he's handled at least 50 percent of the defensive workload in five straight games. He'll look to keep it rolling Week 8 against the Colts, but he'll have a tougher matchup because Philip Rivers has been sacked on just 2.5 percent of dropbacks.