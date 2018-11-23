Okwara had four tackles (two solo) and a half-sack in Thursday's loss to the Bears.

Okwara was a late addition for the Lions at the beginning of the season, but he now has 29 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble through 10 games. The 23-year-old lead Lions' defensive ends with a 66-percent snap share Thursday and should continue to be a heavy presence in the defensive-line rotation.