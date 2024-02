Okwara recorded nine tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2023.

After appearing in just nine games between 2021 and 2022 due to a torn Achilles, Okwara did well to stay healthy for most of the year. However, he has yet to regain the form he displayed during Okwara's 10-sack 2020 campaign, which does not bode well for the 28-year-old as he enters unrestricted free agency.