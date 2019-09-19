Play

Okwara notched two assisted tackles during Sunday's 13-10 win over the Chargers.

Okwara was held without a tackle Week 1, but he wasn't kept off the stat sheet for long. The 24-year-old's lack of consistent weekly tackles makes him a sack-dependent option in IDP formats, and Okwara faces a touch matchup against Philadelphia's stout offensive line Week 3.

