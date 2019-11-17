Play

Okwara (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Okwara will sit out a second straight game, but it's a positive sign that the 24-year-old was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. The fourth-year pro has 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year, and he'll look to shake the issue before Week 12's matchup against the Redskins.

