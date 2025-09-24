The Lions signed Dwelley from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Benjamin Raven of MLive Media Group reports..

Dwelley signed with the Lions' practice squad Sept. 16 after the Lions placed fellow tight end Shane Zylstra (ankle) on injured reserve. Dwelley was elevated for the Lions' Week 3 win over the Ravens on Monday, when he played 16 snaps (12 on special teams, four on offense) without otherwise appearing on the box score. Now that he's on the active roster, Dwelley will continue to serve on special teams while operating as the Lions' No. 3 tight end behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.