Dwelley caught one of three targets for three yards in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

Dwelley was thrust into a starting role with Brock Wright (neck) sidelined in Week 13, but the tight end was ultimately an afterthought on offense. Dwelley finished fourth on the team in targets, but his three receiving yards ranked seventh for Detroit. The Lions will square off with the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, and it's possible that Dwelley garners another start if Wright remains unavailable.