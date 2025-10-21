Dwelley went without a target while playing six of the Lions' 68 snaps on offense in Monday's 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

Dwelley has now logged single-digit snaps in all but one of his five appearances this season and will continue to see limited playing time at tight end while Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright are both healthy. The 30-year-old has yet to draw a target and will likely be deployed mainly as a blocker on the rare occasions he takes the field.