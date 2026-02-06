Lopez recorded 30 tackles (11 solo), 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed across 17 games with the Lions in 2025.

Lopez signed a one-year deal with Detroit before the 2025 season, and he retained a comparable role relative to the rest of his career. He logged over 400 defensive snaps for the second straight campaign while reaching at least 30 tackles for the fourth time in his five-year career. Lopez is set to become a free agent again this offseason, and he should land another short-term deal.