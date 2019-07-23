Pope (undisclosed) was activated off the Lions' Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

It was unclear how serious the injury was when he was first placed on the list, but as evidenced by this news, the 22-year-old is fine. Now that Pope's healthy, however, he could find trouble landing a roster spot out of camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-1400.jpg

    Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock

    Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 2.0

    Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 2.0

    It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...