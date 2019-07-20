Lions' Ryan Pope: Placed on NFI list
Pope (undisclosed) was placed on Detroit's Non-Football Injury list Friday.
It's unclear what the exact nature or severity of Pope's injury is. Even when healthy, however, the 22-year-old could have trouble landing a roster spot in Detroit.
