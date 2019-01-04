Lions' Ryan Santoso: Takes talents to Detroit

Santoso signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

The Lions incumbent punter, Sam Martin, isn't necessarily an ineffective player -- considering he tied for sixth in the league with 32 punts pinned behind the opponent's 20-yard line -- but he left something to be desired after finishing 23rd in the league with a 44.7-yard average. The hulking Santoso (6-foot-5, 258 pounds) has a huge leg and could conceivably push Martin for punting duties ahead of the 2019 campaign.

