Spadola (undisclosed) cleared waivers Wednesday and was placed on injured reserve, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Spadola was waived Tuesday after suffering an undisclosed injury in training camp. Barring an injury settlement, he's likely stuck on IR through the end of the season.

