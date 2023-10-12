LaPorta didn't practice Thursday due to a calf injury.

After not showing up on the Lions' initial injury report of Week 6 prep Wednesday, LaPorta wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's session, per Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. The reason for the rookie tight end's absence now is known, and it remains to be seen if it'll impact his availability for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. Friday's report will relay whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation, but reserve TE Brock Wright would stand to benefit if LaPorta is limited or sidelined.