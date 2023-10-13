LaPorta (calf) returned to practice Friday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

He'll likely be a limited participant, one day after being added to the injury report as a non-participant due to a calf strain. The quick return, even if he's limited, suggests LaPorta is unlikely to be ruled out on the final injury report Friday, with a 'questionable' designation the probable outcome at this point. It is possible that changes if he doesn't look good at practice or deal with significant pain/discomfort afterward.