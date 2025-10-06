LaPorta recorded five receptions on six targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Bengals.

LaPorta made a quick impact in Sunday's blowout win, logging a 22-yard reception on the third play of the game before capping the drive with an athletic 10-yard catch and run that resulted in a touchdown. His longest gain of the day came early in the third quarter and went for 39 yards -- nearly entirely after the catch. LaPorta entered Sunday's contest having been held under 40 yards in three straight games, so his highest yardage total and first touchdown of the season came at a needed time.