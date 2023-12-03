LaPorta brought in all nine targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The rookie tight end led the Lions' pass catchers across the board by a wide margin with reception and yardage totals that also qualified as season/career highs. LaPorta broke loose for several chunk gains throughout the afternoon, including a game-long 48-yard reception and a 13-yard scoring grab early in the first quarter. LaPorta has now scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 14 road matchup against the Bears.