LaPorta was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Vikings, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Near the end of the first half, LaPorta appeared to hyperextend his knee while making a five-yard catch. He remained on the turf for a spell before making his way to the sideline with a visible limp. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but if he's unable to return, LaPorta will finish Week 18 with five catches (on seven targets) for 29 yards and one touchdown.