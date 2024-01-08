Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that LaPorta (knee) has an outside shot to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Rams, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

LaPorta exited this past Sunday's win over the Vikings with what has been reported as a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise after his foot got stuck in the turf, forcing his knee to bend the wrong way. He needed to be carted to the locker room, but the diagnosis is much better than initially feared. If LaPorta can't play against Los Angeles, Brock Wright (hip), if he's available, and James Mitchell would appear to be the next players up at tight end for Detroit. Campbell said he doesn't anticipate signing a player at the position this week.