Coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday's 30-20 win against the Vikings that the Lions will have more information regarding the knee injury that forced LaPorta out of the contest on Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

LaPorta appeared to hyperextend his knee on a five-yard catch in the second quarter, forcing him to the sideline tent and eventually requiring a cart to get to the locker room. Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Campbell added, "It's not as bad as it looked, but it's not good news." That may mean LaPorta is in danger of missing the wild-card round, at the very least, but with win-or-go home games from here on out, any sort of absence could mean his season is over.