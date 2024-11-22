LaPorta (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After sitting out this past Sunday's victory against the Jaguars due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that he suffered one week prior, LaPorta was listed as a full participant on injury reports Wednesday through Friday. Now that his status is confirmed for Week 12, he'll be taking on a Colts defense Sunday that has conceded the fourth-most touchdowns (six) to opposing tight ends in 11 games this season.