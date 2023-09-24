LaPorta caught eight of 11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Falcons.

LaPorta got wide open for a 45-yard touchdown during the second quarter, marking the first end-zone trip of his bright young career. The rookie second-rounder has increased his targets and yardage in each week this season, emerging as an immediate contributor behind top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown in the passing game. With his stock on the rise, LaPorta faces a quick turnaround ahead of Thursday night's game at the Packers.