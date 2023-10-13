Coach Dan Campbell said that LaPorta (calf) took part in Friday's walk-through practice and that his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is uncertain, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Campbell also clarified that LaPorta is dealing with a calf strain. The rookie tight end will be tagged with an official game designation when Friday's injury report is released, but at this point it looks likely that he's destined for 'questionable' status. LaPorta didn't show up on Wednesday's injury report before being sidelined Thursday, so his calf strain may have been sustained during practice. No. 2 tight end Brock Wright would likely start versus Tampa Bay if LaPorta were to miss time, especially with James Mitchell (hamstring) also nicked up.