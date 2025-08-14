Lions' Sam LaPorta: Dealing with minor injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that LaPorta will "miss a little bit of time" with a minor injury, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.
LaPorta isn't practicing Thursday and presumably won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins. Campbell didn't provide details on the injury, only saying that it's nothing major and LaPorta will miss some practice time. The tight end otherwise seems to have been a full participant in Detroit's offseason program and training camp.
