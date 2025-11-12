LaPorta was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.

Most Lions skill-position players take a back seat to RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the pecking order for touches, but LaPorta still has put together a respectable 40-489-3 line on 49 targets through nine games this season. LaPorta will have two more opportunities to practice during Week 11 prep, but if he isn't able to Thursday or Friday, he could be at risk of missing his first contest of the campaign and second game overall in his two-plus years as a pro.