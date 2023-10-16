LaPorta recorded four receptions on 11 targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over Tampa Bay.

LaPorta was questionable with a calf injury ahead of Sunday's matchup, though he managed to play through the issue. While he played a full role in the offense, he struggled to turn that into production as he turned in his lowest yardage total of his rookie year. Despite the uninspiring outcome, the positive takeaway is that LaPorta maintained a key role in the offense even with Detroit's full allotment of pass catchers available.