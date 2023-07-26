LaPorta has already climbed the depth chart and is line to be the Lions' top tight end at the beginning of the regular season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The second-round pick worked with backups early in spring practices, but offensive coordinator Ben Johnson confirmed Wednesday that LaPorta has quickly "earned the right" to be in the first-team huddle. This has all happened before the start of contact practices, which means a lot can change before Week 1, though the uninspired list of TE alternatives in Detroit suggests LaPorta is probably the best man for the job. The other options are Brock Wright, James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra -- a trio that formed a committee last year after the Lions traded T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota. As rare as it's been for rookie tight ends to make a fantasy impact, LaPorta is an excellent prospect and has a big opportunity ahead.