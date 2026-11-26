LaPorta caught four of five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 39-35 loss to the Bears.

Despite the high score, Jared Goff threw only one TD pass on the afternoon, connecting with LaPorta for an 11-yard strike in the second quarter, The tight end snapped a five-game touchdown drought in the process, but he still hasn't topped four catches or 62 yards in six contests since Detroit's bye. LaPorta will take a 43-521-4 line on 64 targets through 11 games into a Week 13 clash with the Falcons.