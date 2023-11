LaPorta caught four of five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Chargers.

It was a somewhat disappointing performance for LaPorta considering Detroit's total output, but that just indicates how quickly the rookie tight end has recalibrated expectations for his production. The five targets were his lowest volume since Week 5, and the 40 yards were his third-lowest total of the season. LaPorta will look to ramp things up again in Week 11 against the Bears.