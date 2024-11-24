LaPorta (shoulder) finished with three receptions (six targets) for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts.

LaPorta returned from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury and finished third in targets in a run-heavy victory. The sophomore tight end actually matched his target and reception totals from his last active game (3-66-1), but with far less production this time around. With no reported setbacks, LaPorta should resume being a mid-tier fantasy option when the Lions host the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.